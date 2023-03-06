Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Position Raised by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.78.

Shares of ALGN stock traded up $13.50 on Monday, hitting $348.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,018. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $468.80. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.32, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.86.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

