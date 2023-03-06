Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) PT Lowered to $19.00

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of ALLO opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $865.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136,885.59% and a negative return on equity of 43.44%. Allogene Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. Analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $42,183.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 583,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,087.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,602 shares of company stock worth $83,853. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

