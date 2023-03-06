AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target Cut to C$35.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$35.50 to C$35.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on AltaGas in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

AltaGas Trading Up 1.2 %

ATGFF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.55. 262,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,795. AltaGas has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.74.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. is a North American energy infrastructure company that connects natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas to domestic and global markets. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Corporate and Other. The Utilities segment serves its customers through ownership of regulated natural gas distribution utilities and regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States, delivering clean and affordable natural gas to homes and businesses.

