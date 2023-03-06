Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Cut to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Loop Capital currently has $62.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

AIMC has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

AIMC stock opened at $61.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.89. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.14. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $61.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 18.56%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $617,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 85,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 46,250 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 298,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after purchasing an additional 132,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sand Grove Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth about $28,541,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

