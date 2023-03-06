American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 225,128 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.14% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,948 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 804.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,835,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after buying an additional 1,632,158 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 886.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,155,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after buying an additional 1,038,140 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,959,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,729,000 after buying an additional 715,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,282,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,834,000 after buying an additional 540,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $9.59 on Monday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.00.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Axle & Manufacturing news, VP David Eugene Barnes sold 29,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $265,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXL shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

