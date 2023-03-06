American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Short Interest Update

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,380,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the January 31st total of 14,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AEO shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

NYSE AEO traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.58. 4,876,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,891,174. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $19.47.

American Eagle Outfitters Cuts Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 2.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $1,185,212.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 18,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $278,306.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,843.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,853 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,454 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.