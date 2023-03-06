Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,060,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the January 31st total of 19,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $12.60 on Monday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $127,186.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 791,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,616,166.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $127,186.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 791,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,616,166.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $133,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,207,276.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 369,851 shares of company stock worth $4,641,867. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16,809.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 145,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,004,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 47,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 512,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 36,572 shares in the last quarter.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

