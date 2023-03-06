AMP Limited (ASX:AMPPB) to Issue $1.75 Interim Dividend

AMP Limited (ASX:AMPPB – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.746 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 708.01.

AMP Limited operates as a wealth management company in Australia and internationally. It operates through Australian wealth management (AWM), AMP Bank, AMP Capital, and New Zealand wealth management segments. The AWM segment provides advice, retirement income, and managed investments products, as well as offers superannuation, retirement, and investment solutions; wealth management solutions for retail and corporate; and financial advice and equity investments services.

