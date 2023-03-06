AMP Limited (ASX:AMPPB) to Issue $1.75 Interim Dividend

AMP Limited (ASX:AMPPB – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.746 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th.
AMP Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 708.01.
About AMP
