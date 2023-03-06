Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DNLI):

3/2/2023 – Denali Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $85.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2023 – Denali Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $32.00.

3/1/2023 – Denali Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Denali Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/28/2023 – Denali Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $46.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Denali Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2023 – Denali Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2023 – Denali Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at SVB Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Denali Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

Denali Therapeutics stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.41. 83,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,846. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.39. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $39.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average is $29.60.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a negative net margin of 300.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total transaction of $83,573.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,035,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total transaction of $83,573.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,035,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $42,521.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,336.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,020 shares of company stock worth $2,689,975. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,119,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,472,000 after purchasing an additional 404,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,402,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,858,000 after purchasing an additional 99,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,336,000 after purchasing an additional 74,918 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,576,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,129,000 after purchasing an additional 206,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,192,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,659,000 after purchasing an additional 441,528 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

