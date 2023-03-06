Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DNLI):
- 3/2/2023 – Denali Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $85.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2023 – Denali Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $32.00.
- 3/1/2023 – Denali Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2023 – Denali Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2023 – Denali Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $46.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2023 – Denali Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/30/2023 – Denali Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/30/2023 – Denali Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at SVB Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/25/2023 – Denali Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %
Denali Therapeutics stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.41. 83,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,846. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.39. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $39.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day moving average is $29.60.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a negative net margin of 300.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,119,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,472,000 after purchasing an additional 404,423 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,402,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,858,000 after purchasing an additional 99,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,336,000 after purchasing an additional 74,918 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,576,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,129,000 after purchasing an additional 206,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,192,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,659,000 after purchasing an additional 441,528 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.