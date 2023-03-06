Analysts Set Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) PT at $3.65

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.65.

CDE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cormark lowered their price target on Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

In other Coeur Mining news, Director Randy Gress purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 205,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,274.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $626,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 57,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 149,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 42,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

CDE stock opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

