Analysts Set Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) PT at $139.00

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGLD. StockNews.com raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Royal Gold from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $120.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.60. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $147.70.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $162.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 200.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

