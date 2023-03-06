Analysts Set Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target at $37.50

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Teladoc Health Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $26.88 on Monday. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $77.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99.

Insider Activity

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 567.53%. The company had revenue of $637.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CAO Richard J. Napolitano sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $35,098.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,030 shares in the company, valued at $127,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard J. Napolitano sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $35,098.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $585,449. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 6.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 274.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 23,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 104,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 29.5% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,953 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 25,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Featured Stories

