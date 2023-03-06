Analyzing IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) & Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) and Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IceCure Medical and Neovasc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IceCure Medical $4.14 million 12.95 -$9.90 million ($0.45) -2.61 Neovasc $2.55 million 31.20 -$24.89 million ($12.29) -2.36

IceCure Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Neovasc. IceCure Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neovasc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IceCure Medical -462.46% -77.00% -61.72% Neovasc -1,077.37% -78.98% -56.59%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares IceCure Medical and Neovasc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1.6% of Neovasc shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of IceCure Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Neovasc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for IceCure Medical and Neovasc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IceCure Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Neovasc 0 2 0 0 2.00

IceCure Medical presently has a consensus price target of $4.38, suggesting a potential upside of 272.34%. Given IceCure Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe IceCure Medical is more favorable than Neovasc.

Volatility & Risk

IceCure Medical has a beta of -0.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neovasc has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IceCure Medical beats Neovasc on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

About Neovasc

Neovasc, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

