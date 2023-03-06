Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Stake Boosted by QVT Financial LP

QVT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,923 shares during the quarter. Anterix accounts for about 1.3% of QVT Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. QVT Financial LP owned 2.66% of Anterix worth $18,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Anterix during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anterix Price Performance

Shares of ATEX stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,140. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.36. Anterix Inc. has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $60.07. The company has a market capitalization of $573.46 million, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Anterix

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Anterix from $63.00 to $42.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th.

(Get Rating)

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It's solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

