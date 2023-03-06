Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.50

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $318,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $10,268,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $122,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth $2,111,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter worth $31,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

