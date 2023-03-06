API3 (API3) Price Hits $1.44

API3 (API3) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last week, API3 has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One API3 token can currently be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00006413 BTC on major exchanges. API3 has a market cap of $89.12 million and $5.74 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About API3

API3’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 71,748,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official website is api3.org. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

