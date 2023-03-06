Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,340 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $829,935,000 after acquiring an additional 154,413 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,004,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $637,253,000 after acquiring an additional 63,907 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,546,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $595,612,000 after acquiring an additional 313,621 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,224,697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,890,000 after buying an additional 74,236 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

Applied Materials stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,189,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,289,521. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $142.01. The company has a market capitalization of $101.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

