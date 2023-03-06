Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 670 ($8.08) price target on the stock.
Aptitude Software Group Stock Performance
Shares of Aptitude Software Group stock opened at GBX 375 ($4.53) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 358.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 370.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Aptitude Software Group has a one year low of GBX 271 ($3.27) and a one year high of GBX 431.13 ($5.20). The firm has a market cap of £215.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,500.00 and a beta of 0.41.
About Aptitude Software Group
