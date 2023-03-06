Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 670 ($8.08) price target on the stock.

Aptitude Software Group Stock Performance

Shares of Aptitude Software Group stock opened at GBX 375 ($4.53) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 358.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 370.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Aptitude Software Group has a one year low of GBX 271 ($3.27) and a one year high of GBX 431.13 ($5.20). The firm has a market cap of £215.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,500.00 and a beta of 0.41.

About Aptitude Software Group

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides finance digitalization and subscription management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides subscription management and billing; revenue management; and aptitude compliance solutions; and Aptitude Accounting Hub, centralizing and automating finance, accounting and reporting processes.

