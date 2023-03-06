Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Purchased by Progeny 3 Inc.

Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,796 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Arch Resources makes up 0.9% of Progeny 3 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Progeny 3 Inc.’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Arch Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Arch Resources by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Arch Resources by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Arch Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Arch Resources news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $28,074.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arch Resources news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $28,074.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 4,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total value of $618,417.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,853.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,788 shares of company stock worth $1,174,588. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Resources Price Performance

Shares of ARCH traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.75. The stock had a trading volume of 75,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,385. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.97 and a 52 week high of $183.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $23.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.90 by $12.28. The business had revenue of $859.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.37 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 114.13% and a net margin of 35.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 38.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $3.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 1.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ARCH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

