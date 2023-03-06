Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,556,806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 6,965,274 shares.The stock last traded at $4.03 and had previously closed at $3.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Piper Sandler raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Wedbush upgraded Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Ardelyx Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ardelyx

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

In related news, CEO Michael Raab sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $40,347.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 20,075 shares of company stock valued at $60,225 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,745,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after buying an additional 508,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after buying an additional 71,592 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at about $2,950,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ardelyx by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,500 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,673,000. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

