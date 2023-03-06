Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Ares Management by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Ares Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARES. Barclays lifted their target price on Ares Management from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

Ares Management Trading Up 2.4 %

In other Ares Management news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $373,337,905.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $7,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,660,902 shares of company stock worth $5,812,824 and have sold 5,221,973 shares worth $161,492,492. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $83.12 on Monday. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 97.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.64.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $937.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.69 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 287.06%.

About Ares Management

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.