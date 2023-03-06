Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Bought by Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,842 shares during the quarter. Argo Group International makes up about 2.1% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC owned 0.89% of Argo Group International worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Argo Group International during the third quarter worth approximately $9,682,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 200.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 293,991 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,523,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after acquiring an additional 171,592 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 306,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 162,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Argo Group International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

NYSE:ARGO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.10. The stock had a trading volume of 206,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,055. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.16. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $45.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

