Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 318.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,669 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for approximately 0.6% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $122,418.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $122,418.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.51, for a total value of $251,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,946 shares in the company, valued at $10,912,592.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,962 shares of company stock worth $12,424,639 over the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. StockNews.com lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.89.

ANET traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.36. 143,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,979. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.69. The company has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $145.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

