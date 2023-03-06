Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Position Lessened by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,014,000 after acquiring an additional 147,021 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,718,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $446,943,000 after purchasing an additional 78,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,568,000 after purchasing an additional 900,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,990,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,306,000 after purchasing an additional 69,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,742,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,580,000 after buying an additional 1,344,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,468,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $28,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,468,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,341 shares of company stock worth $3,494,172 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $31.42. 326,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,133. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.44. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $51.11.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($1.53). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

