Artesian Resources (ARTNA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th.

Artesian Resources Price Performance

Shares of ARTNA opened at $55.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $525.27 million, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.15. Artesian Resources has a 1 year low of $44.08 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Artesian Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is 56.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Artesian Resources

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artesian Resources

In related news, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 4,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $265,005.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,067.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 4,768 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $265,005.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,067.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $56,676.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,897 shares of company stock valued at $327,798. Corporate insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,771,000 after acquiring an additional 224,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Artesian Resources by 17.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after purchasing an additional 115,061 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after buying an additional 66,776 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Artesian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $964,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $582,000. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.