Arthur S. Cooper Buys 3,600 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Stock

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) President Arthur S. Cooper purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 22,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

GOOD stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.53. The stock had a trading volume of 411,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,666. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $23.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently -1,500.00%.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Commercial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 39,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

