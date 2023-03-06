Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) is Q Global Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Q Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,209 shares during the period. Ascendis Pharma A/S comprises about 11.5% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Q Global Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $16,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,165,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,173,000 after purchasing an additional 295,224 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,552,000 after purchasing an additional 594,855 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,316,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,757 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,184,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after purchasing an additional 349,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,017,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, February 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $168.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.55.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded down $1.87 on Monday, hitting $112.25. 80,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,209. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.30. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $61.58 and a 1-year high of $134.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.31 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 114.11% and a negative net margin of 1,149.60%. Research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.