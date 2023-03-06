Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the January 31st total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James E. Sweetnam purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,003.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels Trading Up 3.7 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 13.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after buying an additional 21,112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ASPN traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.43. The company had a trading volume of 981,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,442. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $426.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.18.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.80 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 46.94% and a negative net margin of 45.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

Further Reading

