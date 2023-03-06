ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Short Interest Update

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the January 31st total of 91,400 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

ATIF Stock Up 1.4 %

ATIF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,107. ATIF has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91.

Get ATIF alerts:

ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

ATIF Company Profile

ATIF Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial consulting services. It operates through Consulting Service Business. The company was founded on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATIF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATIF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.