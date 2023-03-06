Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Short Interest Update

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,320,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the January 31st total of 11,130,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Aurora Innovation Trading Down 6.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AUR traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,811. Aurora Innovation has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.69.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 49,563 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $101,604.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,668.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.81% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation
Aurora Innovation Company Profile
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aurora Innovation (AUR)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.