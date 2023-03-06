Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Short Interest Update

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,320,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the January 31st total of 11,130,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUR traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,811. Aurora Innovation has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 49,563 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $101,604.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 253,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,668.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 7.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,776,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,991,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,198 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,423,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 5.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,552,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,320,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 239.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,511,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after buying an additional 6,712,373 shares in the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

