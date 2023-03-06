AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Cut to C$35.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Acumen Capital from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ACQ. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$43.50 to C$36.25 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.58.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

AutoCanada Stock Down 5.4 %

AutoCanada stock traded down C$1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$22.00. 155,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.02. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$20.76 and a 12 month high of C$36.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.73. The company has a market cap of C$555.72 million, a PE ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoCanada Company Profile

In other AutoCanada news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 12,700 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.73 per share, with a total value of C$276,006.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$276,006.56. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.