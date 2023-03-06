Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADP. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.50.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $224.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.25 and its 200-day moving average is $239.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.40%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.