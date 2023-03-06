Avalanche (AVAX) Price Reaches $16.16 on Major Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $5.25 billion and approximately $109.13 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $16.16 or 0.00071958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00053599 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000285 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00009026 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00023889 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 421,132,127 coins and its circulating supply is 325,069,407 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

