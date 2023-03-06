AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the January 31st total of 5,210,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 433,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AvePoint from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of AvePoint to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvePoint

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 227.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,390,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,656,000 after buying an additional 7,220,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AvePoint by 243.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,143,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AvePoint by 481.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,091,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 904,054 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP boosted its stake in AvePoint by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 4,833,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,864,000 after purchasing an additional 670,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 303.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 880,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 662,087 shares during the last quarter. 41.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvePoint Stock Down 1.0 %

About AvePoint

AvePoint stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 45,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,543. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43. The company has a market cap of $934.16 million, a PE ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 1.04. AvePoint has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

