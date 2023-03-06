Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,403 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Avista by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Avista by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avista by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Avista by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avista by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avista alerts:

Insider Transactions at Avista

In related news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $104,984.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Stock Up 0.7 %

AVA opened at $41.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.49. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $46.90.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.59 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Avista Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 86.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Avista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.