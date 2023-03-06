Axie Infinity Price Reaches $8.79 on Top Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $8.79 or 0.00039196 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $38.42 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010631 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00032240 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00022323 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000153 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00219211 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,430.06 or 0.99980917 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002842 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,803,564 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 113,803,564.02603866 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.86579703 USD and is down -2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 293 active market(s) with $48,034,974.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.