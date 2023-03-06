Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Short Interest Up 8.7% in February

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the January 31st total of 404,700 shares. Approximately 13.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aytu BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Aytu BioPharma Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of AYTU traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $2.52. 38,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. Aytu BioPharma has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06.
Institutional Trading of Aytu BioPharma
Aytu BioPharma Company Profile
Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aytu BioPharma (AYTU)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Aytu BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.