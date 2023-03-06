Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Short Interest Up 8.7% in February

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the January 31st total of 404,700 shares. Approximately 13.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aytu BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Aytu BioPharma Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of AYTU traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $2.52. 38,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. Aytu BioPharma has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06.

Institutional Trading of Aytu BioPharma

Aytu BioPharma Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Aytu BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Aytu BioPharma by 91.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 99,859 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aytu BioPharma by 15.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 100,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Aytu BioPharma by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 780,116 shares during the last quarter. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading

