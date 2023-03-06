AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Short Interest Update

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,600 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the January 31st total of 453,100 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

AZZ stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.32. The stock had a trading volume of 102,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20. AZZ has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $50.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.46.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). AZZ had a positive return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $373.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AZZ will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -64.76%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in AZZ by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AZZ by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada.

