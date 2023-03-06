Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $389.66 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $389.66 million and approximately $10.98 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $290.91 or 0.01298642 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005734 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00013007 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00032227 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.80 or 0.01664183 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Baby Doge Coin

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -6.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $11,815,672.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

