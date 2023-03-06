Baby Doge Coin One Day Volume Hits $9.06 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $383.21 million and $9.06 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.16 or 0.01285995 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005748 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00012853 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00032169 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.31 or 0.01665976 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -6.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $11,815,672.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

