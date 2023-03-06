Badger DAO Achieves Market Capitalization of $59.26 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for approximately $3.11 or 0.00013920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $59.26 million and $4.95 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,032,657 tokens. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

