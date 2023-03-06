Balancer (BAL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $307.27 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Balancer has a total market cap of $307.27 million and $7.70 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer token can now be bought for approximately $6.39 or 0.00028512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Balancer has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Get Balancer alerts:

Balancer Token Profile

Balancer’s launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 55,746,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,119,914 tokens. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Balancer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer Protocol is an Ethereum-based decentralized exchange that utilizes an automated market maker (AMM) system to facilitate trades. It allows anyone to create and supply trading pools, making it easier for liquidity providers to earn swap fees. Its mission is to accelerate innovation in DeFi by providing a secure infrastructure for liquidity applications. Balancer Pools contain two or more tokens that traders can swap between, and the protocol adopts powerful features to reduce gas costs, enhance capital efficiency, and unlock arbitrage opportunities. Balancer is a platform for building new types of pools and financial dApps.”

