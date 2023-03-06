Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Shares Up 4.8%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.60. 7,716,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 37,576,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Grupo Santander lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.70 to $2.70 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.05.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18.

Banco Bradesco Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 256.8% in the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 961,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 692,169 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,629,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 877,476 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 188,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 116,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

