Barclays Cuts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $197.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $205.00 to $197.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VEEV. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.55.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $180.05 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $232.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.79 and a 200 day moving average of $172.81. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $1,207,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,142.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 15,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.83, for a total transaction of $2,497,565.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,808.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $1,207,014.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,142.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,277 shares of company stock worth $41,910,164. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

