Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by Patient Capital Management LLC

Patient Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,900 shares during the quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Bausch Health Companies worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 108,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 17.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,992,648. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.00. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $24.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

