BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.32

Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.32 and last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.
BGC Partners Stock Up 1.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06.
BGC Partners Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 47.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 92,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 709,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 12.3% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 18,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 15,473,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,588,000 after purchasing an additional 841,533 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BGC Partners Company Profile
BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.
