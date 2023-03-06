BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.32

Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.32 and last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06.

BGC Partners Announces Dividend

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $436.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.70 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 47.25% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 47.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 92,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 709,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 12.3% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 18,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 15,473,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,588,000 after purchasing an additional 841,533 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGC Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.