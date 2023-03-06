Bitcicoin (BITCI) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $61.93 Million

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, Bitcicoin has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcicoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Bitcicoin has a total market cap of $61.93 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcicoin Coin Profile

Bitcicoin (CRYPTO:BITCI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 20,872,348,887 coins and its circulating supply is 7,708,828,412 coins. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicomtr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcicoin is medium.com/@bitcicom. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcicoin’s official website is www.bitcichain.com/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin, the mainnet coin of the BitciChain blockchain, gains value with Token projects created on the Bitcichain blockchain. For the transfer of tokens on Bitcichain, the blockchain network fee is paid with Bitcicoin. Bitcicoin can be easily stored in Bitci E-Wallets developed by Bitci Teknoloji. Bitcicoin can be traded on Bitci.com and all stock exchanges on which it is listed.

Proof of Authority (PoA) is an algorithm that offers a more flexible blockchain consensus mechanism as an alternative to Proof of Work and Proof of Stake, performs better in terms of transaction capacity per second, and provides a consensus mechanism based on the reputation of the validator itself.

In Proof-of-Authority-based networks, transactions and blocks are validated by validated accounts known as “validators”. Validators run software that enables transactions in blocks.

Buying and Selling Bitcicoin

