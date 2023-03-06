Bitcoin Cash (BCH) 1-Day Volume Tops $154.32 Million

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $124.10 or 0.00553155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and $154.32 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,434.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00171300 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00038939 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000730 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Profile
BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,329,256 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.
