Bitcoin Cash (BCH) 1-Day Volume Tops $154.32 Million

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $124.10 or 0.00553155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and $154.32 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,434.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00171300 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00038939 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,329,256 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

