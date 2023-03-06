Bitcoin Cash (BCH) 1-Day Volume Tops $154.32 Million

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 5th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $124.10 or 0.00553155 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $2.40 billion and $154.32 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,434.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00171300 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00038939 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000730 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,329,256 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

