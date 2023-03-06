Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Market Capitalization Hits $2.40 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $124.16 or 0.00551681 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.40 billion and $170.52 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,507.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00169275 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00039277 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000728 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,329,756 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.
